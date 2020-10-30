TODAY |

Two attendees at North Carolina Trump rally test positive for Covid-19

Two people who attended President Donald Trump's rally last week in Gastonia, North Carolina, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement today.

"These cases are not thought to be an indication of spread from the rally at this time, but rather two independent cases among individuals who were in attendance," the health department said in a statement.

The department recommends anyone who attended the president's October 21 rally assess their own risk, monitor for symptoms and get tested, if necessary.

Trump, Biden appeal to Florida voters days out from US election

The department says it contacted other locations the two individuals attended and is notifying close contacts.

The news comes days before the November 3 presidential election.

North Carolina is a key battleground Trump needs to win to boost his prospects of re-election.

