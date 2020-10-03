Twitter warns users over Donald Trump death threats

While some are wishing for US President Donald Trump's speedy recovery, others are celebrating his positive Covid-19 diagnosis online, even going as far as wishing for his death.

The Twitter account of US President, Donald Trump. Source: Getty

However Twitter has spoken out, warning its users against making death threats and saying any tweets that "wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease" will prompt the social media giant to remove the the posts.

The stance has created backlash on the platform, with other Twitter users quick to point out how others have had no such response when they have recieved death threats.

"Do you know how many people on here are constantly calling for genocide against Jews or Muslims or Black people or LGBTQ people," actress Mara Wilson wrote.

"And that’s just a basic Nazi! But so many people call for death against so many people for so many reasons on here."

User William Wikinson shared a tweet sent to him, which read, "Hope u die (sic)", alongside a screenshot from Twitter's response which said the rules hadn't been violated.

"This was your ruling 12 hours ago lol," he wrote.

According to the platform's guidelines, "wishing or hoping serious harm on a person" includes but is not limited to, wanting someone to die as a result of a serious disease, accident or physical injury.