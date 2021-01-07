Twitter temporarily locks Donald Trump's account as Facebook, YouTube remove capitol violence video

Twitter has temporarily locked US President Donald Trump's account on the social media site, for the first time since he took office.

Source: Twitter/Donald Trump

Several of his tweets today had restrictions placed on them which meant they couldn't be liked, replied to or retweeted.

However now Twitter has cracked down, ordering the removal of the three tweets and locking Trump's account until that happens.

"Our public interest policy — which has guided our enforcement action in this area for years — ends where we believe the risk of harm is higher and/or more severe," Twitter shared in a post on its site today.

Twitter says the posts were removed for "repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy".

Trump's account will remain locked until 12 hours after the tweets are removed, Twitter says.

"If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked."

Trump faces "permanent suspension" from the site if he continues to break the rules, Twitter says.

It comes after Facebook removed a short video by Trump in which he urged supporters who stormed the US Capitol today to "go home" while also repeating false accusations about the integrity of the presidential election.

YouTube also said it has removed the Trump video for spreading false claims about widespread election fraud. But a copy of the video was still easy to find.

Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president of integrity, said on Twitter today that the video was removed because it "contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence."

Twitter, initially, left the video up but blocked people from being able to retweet it or comment on it.

"This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video," Rosen said on Twitter.

The video was issued more than two hours after protesters began storming the Capitol as lawmakers convened for an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results and President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Trump opened his video saying, "I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now."

He also went on to call the supporters "very special." He also said: "We can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You're very special."

Republican lawmakers and previous administration officials had begged Trump to give a statement to his supporters to quell the violence.