Twitter suspends 360,000 accounts for promoting terrorism

Twitter says it has suspended 360,000 user accounts in the past 18 months for threatening or promoting acts of terrorism.

Lawyers for the families of terror victims, including a brother and sister killed in last year's bomb attacks in Brussels and an American college student slaughtered in Paris, say that isn't enough.

In a string of lawsuits filed in New York, they say they want Twitter and Facebook to pay damages for failing to stop violent extremists from using their platforms to recruit followers, intimidate enemies and raise money.

"If you or I tried to send money to Hamas, you wouldn't get around the block," said Robert Tolchin, a lawyer for the families of Brussels attack victims Alexander and Sascha Pinczowski and Paris massacre victim Nohemi Gonzalez.

"Banks are required to check before they do any wire transfers. Why is it any different to provide a communications platform to Hamas, to ISIS?"

Relatives of those three victims filed a federal lawsuit against Twitter earlier this month, saying the San Francisco company violated the US Anti-terrorism Act by providing material support to terrorists. It seeks unspecified damages.

Similar lawsuits across the country have been rejected by the courts on grounds that the companies are protected by the Communications Decency Act, which bars social-networking companies from being sued for speech used by their customers.

"I'm confused why new lawsuits are continuing to be filed because I think these lawsuits are unmeritorious and it seems like the plaintiffs are not directing their ire toward the proper targets," said Eric Goldman, a professor at the Santa Clara University School of Law.

"Many social media companies have taken extra steps above and beyond the law to further reduce terrorist content."

In court papers, Facebook is fighting back, saying the material support claim is not new and it's been routinely dismissed by the courts.

"Facebook has zero tolerance for terrorism," the Cupertino, California-based company wrote. "It condemns terrorist actions, prohibits terrorist content on Facebook, and swiftly removes any reported terrorist content."

Twitter said in a statement that it condemns the use of it services to promote terrorism.

"This type of behaviour, or any violent threat, is not permitted on our service," it said, adding that it has suspended over 360,000 accounts in the last 18 months for promoting violent extremism, primarily related to the Islamic State.

