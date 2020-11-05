Twitter hides election-related Trump posts, warns of misleading content

Twitter is hiding election-related posts by President Donald Trump, warning that the content is disputed and could be misleading.

Trump stated without evidence that Democrats were trying to “steal” the election.

He also falsely said votes cannot be cast after polls are closed.

States allow voters to cast ballots if they are in line when polls close. Some states also allow mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day but received later to be counted.

Trump’s tweet came after his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, delivered remarks as the race was too early to call in key battleground states.

Biden told his supporters to be patient while all the votes are counted.

Twitter says placing a warning on the tweets is in line with its “Civic Integrity Policy”.