Twitter goes down, with issues reported around the world

Source:  1 NEWS

Social media service Twitter appeared to be having technical issues today, with many users unable to access it.

Source: Associated Press

The service began giving errors messages to users about 10.30am NZT (9:30pm GMT) including "Twitter is temporarily over capacity" or "Something went wrong".

According to outage detecting website Downdetector, numerous reports of the service being down were submitted.

The reports were coming in from countries worldwide.

Twitter has, as yet, not posted an update to its other channels on Facebook or Instagram.

As of about noon NZT (11pm GMT) users appeared to be able to access the service again.

Twitter's API status page reports the company is "investigating irregulrity with Twitter APIs".

