TODAY |

Twitter gives workers day off to vote in upcoming US election

Source:  Associated Press

Twitter says it will give its US employees Election Day off going forward and employees around the world paid time off to vote in national elections.

Twitter Source: istock.com

The San Francisco company said that if employees don’t have enough time to vote outside of working hours in their country, it will compensate them for the time it takes to do so.

Twitter stressed though that employees responsible for election-related work, including the security of its service, will continue to work on these days.

The move comes after Twitter announced that it will make June 19, or Juneteenth, the day commemorating the end of slavery in the US, a paid holiday.

World
Technology
Business
Employment
North America
