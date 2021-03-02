TODAY |

Twitter cracks down on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

Source:  Associated Press

Twitter says it has begun labelling tweets that include misleading information about Covid-19 vaccines and using a "strike system" to eventually remove accounts that repeatedly violate its rules.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's twitter handle, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is administered a COVID-19 vaccine in New Delhi, India. Source: Associated Press

The company said today that it has started using human reviewers to assess whether tweets violate its policy against Covid vaccine misinformation. Eventually, the work will be done by a combination of humans and automation, it said.

Twitter had already banned some Covid-related misinformation in December, including falsehoods about how the virus spreads, whether masks are effective and the risk of infection and death.

"Through the use of the strike system, we hope to educate people on why certain content breaks our rules so they have the opportunity to further consider their behaviour and their impact on the public conversation," Twitter said in a blog post today.

People with one violation — or strike — will see no action. Two strikes will lead to an account being locked for 12 hours. Five or more will get a user permanently banned from Twitter.

Facebook has also stepped up its vaccine misinformation fight after years of half-hearted enforcement. It announced an expanded policy last month that includes all vaccines — not just those against Covid-19.

San Francisco-based Twitter said the new labels only apply to Covid vaccines, not others.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
Internet
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sixteen-year-old with 'bright future' left blind in one eye after basketball court shooting in Auckland
2
South Auckland church group warned by police for breaching lockdown rules on Sunday morning
3
Auckland KFC worker with Covid-19 says she was never told to isolate, wants apology from PM
4
NZ 'not out of the woods', Bloomfield says while announcing no new community Covid-19 cases today
5
Auckland University student taken to hospital 'very unwell' returns negative Covid-19 test
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:41

'I was told it was too casual' - Ardern jokes about Instagram post to outline challenges of Covid messaging
00:33

'We're ahead of schedule' on vaccinating border workers, says Ashley Bloomfield
08:42

Prioritising Covid vaccine for South Aucklanders will 'protect the whole of NZ' - Pasifika medical official

Student fighting for life after being shot by classmate at Arkansas school