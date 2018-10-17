TODAY |

Twitter CEO's account hacked, leads to racist, vulgar tweets to 4.2 million followers

Associated Press
More From
World
Internet

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has found his official account hacked and sending racist and vulgar tweets to his 4.2 million followers.

The person tweeting from Dorsey's account overnight sent tweets such as "Hitler is innocent" and, using a vulgarity, asked "bald skeleton head," referring to Dorsey, to unsuspend his account.

Twitter says it's investigating. The tweets were up for about 30 minutes before Twitter took them down. The company also suspended accounts that the hacker or hackers retweeted while they had control of Dorsey's account.

The incident comes as Twitter and Dorsey have promised to improve the "health" and civility of discourse on the social media service, cracking down on hate speech and abuse.

Social media platform Twitter. Source: istock.com
More From
World
Internet
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
John Armstrong's opinion: Ardern's struggle from now on will be to keep her head above the water
2
Christchurch couple questioned after family of five found dead in Fiji
3
'Buckle your seat belts' – Dan Corbett warns of cold blast from rare Antarctica stratospheric warming
4
Researchers find websites infected Apple devices with 'most serious iPhone hacking incident that's ever been'
5
More than 7000 workers at The Warehouse win living wage
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Rising seas threaten Egypt's fabled port city of Alexandria

Outlook for Great Barrier Reef 'very poor' according to latest report

Threat of mass shootings give rise to AI-powered cameras

Donald Trump eyes mental institutions as answer to gun violence