Twitter CEO sets aside over $1b worth of stock to help global Covid-19 relief effort

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is setting aside over NZ$1 billion in stock to establish a philanthropic venture focused initially on global relief efforts for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: Associated Press

Dorsey, who is also CEO of the financial-payments startup Square, will bequeath the new venture shares from his Square holdings.

Dorsey announced the new venture, called Start Small, in a series of tweets, and said the contribution amounts to 28% of his fortune.

The organization will disclose all transfers, sales and grants on a public Google Doc spreadsheet. Start Small won’t be limited to Covid-19 work.