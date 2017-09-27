 

Twitter to add special labels to political candidates in US

Source:

Associated Press

Twitter says it's adding special labels to tweets from some U.S. political candidates ahead of this year's midterm elections.

FILE- This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter is testing a 280-character limit, doubling the current length restriction that’s been in place since the company’s founding 11 years ago. The test is being made available to a small subset of users and applies to languages other than Japanese, Korean, and Chinese. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Twitter (file picture).

Twitter says the move is to provide users with "authentic information" and prevent spoofed and fake accounts from fooling users. The labels will include what office a person is running for and where.

Both the candidate's account and the tweets from it will get labels. The labels will appear on retweets as well as tweets off of Twitter, such as when they are embedded in a news story.

Twitter, along with Facebook and other social media companies, has been under heavy scrutiny for allowing their platforms to be misused by malicious actors trying to influence elections around the world.

The labels will start to appear next week for candidates for governor and Congress. Twitter wouldn't say whether it will extend this outside the U.S., where elections interference has also been a big issue.

The San Francisco-based company is working with the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ballotpedia to help identify the relevant Twitter accounts.

