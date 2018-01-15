Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad kill at least 38 people during morning rush hour

Back-to-back suicide blasts in Iraq's capital Baghdad have killed numerous people.

Iraq's interior ministry has confirmed the fatal blasts.

According to Iraqi officials the casualty toll from the bast is 38, with 105 more people.

Maj. Gen. Saad Maan says the morning rush hour attack struck at the city's Tayran Square today.

He says it was carried out by two suicide bombers. The area around the square is usually crowded by labourers seeking work.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but it bore the hallmarks of ISIS, which has claimed such attacks before.

Militant attacks have decreased significantly in Baghdad and other parts of Iraq since the country's security forces retook nearly all territory once held by ISIS.