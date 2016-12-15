 

World


Twin suicide attacks kills 62 in Syria

Two attacks near a Syrian town, just captured by Turkish forces and Syrian opposition fighters from the Islamic State group, killed at least 60 people on Friday.

Syrian soldiers walking among damaged buildings on a street filled with debris near the ancient Umayyad Mosque, in the Old City of Aleppo

Syrian soldiers walking among damaged buildings on a street filled with debris near the ancient Umayyad Mosque, in the Old City of Aleppo

Source: Associated Press

The victims were mostly civilians and two Turkish soldiers as the group retreated from one of its last remaining strongholds in northern Syria, Turkey's news agency and Syrian activists said.

A suicide car bomb went off Friday outside a security office operated by Syrian opposition north of al-Bab, killing 60 people, mostly civilians who had gathered to return home to the town liberated from IS only a day earlier.

At least six fighters were among those killed in the attack, according to Turkey's Prime Minister, who spoke in Ankara.

According to Mohammed al-Tawil, a leading Syrian opposition fighter north of al-Bab, a suicide attacker blew up his small pick-up truck outside a security office in Sousian village, about eight kilometres north of al-Bab.

He said the explosion went off as the opposition fighters were organising the return of civilians from al-Bab who had been displaced by the fighting for their town.

"These people have suffered a lot," al-Tawil told The Associated Press in a telephone interview from Sousian.

"They have been waiting for this moment" to return home.

Al-Tawil, a member of the opposition al-Bab military council, said about four fighters manning the checkpoint were killed in the attack.

Al-Tawil, who was at the security office at the time of the explosion, said the rest of the casualties were civilians from al-Bab.

Hours later, a second explosion was reported south of al-Bab, where two Turkish soldiers were killed, Turkey's military said.

The military said the two soldiers died when an explosive device went off as they were removing land mines.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also said the soldiers were killed when an explosive device went off near Tadif, an IS-controlled town south of al-Bab.

But the Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, however, called the explosion a "suicide attack."

The deaths Friday bring to 70 the total number of Turkish soldiers killed in Syria since August.

