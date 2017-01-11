 

Twin bombings in Afghanistan kill at least 38 people

Two large bombings near government offices in Afghanistan's capital on Tuesday killed at least 38 people, including civilians and military personnel, officials said.

Mohibullah Zeer, an official in the Public Health Ministry, said another 72 people were wounded in the attack.

Afghan security forces stand guard near the site of two blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Two loud explosions have rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing casualties. The target of the blasts was probably an area that includes government and lawmakers' offices. Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said that first, a suicide bomber carried out an attack, followed by a second explosion, caused by car bomb parked near the site. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Afghan security forces stand guard near the site of two blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Source: Associated Press

Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said a suicide bomber struck first, followed by a car bomb, adding that four police officers are among those killed.

The Taliban, which is waging a 15-year war against the US-backed government, claimed the mid-afternoon (local time) attack, which took place near government and legislative offices.

Ghulam Faroq Naziri, a lawmaker from the western Herat province, said another MP from the same province, Rahima Jami, was wounded.

Earlier in the day, a suicide bomber on foot struck in the southern Helmand province, killing at least seven people, said Gen. Agha Noor Kemtoz, the provincial police chief.

The target of the attack was a guesthouse used by a provincial intelligence official in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, he said.

Those killed include civilian and military personnel, and six others were wounded in the attack, Kemtoz said. A car full of explosives was found nearby.

No one claimed responsibility for the Helmand attack, but it bore the hallmarks of the Taliban.

