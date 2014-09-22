Twin bombings in Afghanistan kill 12 people

Source:Associated Press
An Afghan official says twin bombings in Kabul have killed at least 22 people, including four women.
Kabul, Afghanistan.
Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi says another 43 people were wounded in today's attack near government and lawmakers' offices.
He says a suicide bomber struck first, followed moments later by a car bomb.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
Ghulam Faroq Naziri, a lawmaker from the western Herat province, says another MP form the same province, Rahima Jami, was wounded in the bombings.
