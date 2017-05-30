 

Twin bombings hours apart in Baghdad kill 24

A car bombing killed at least nine people in the Iraqi capital on today, just hours after 15 died in a massive explosion outside a popular ice cream shop in central Baghdad that was claimed by ISIS.

The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack in Baghdad, which also injured 24.
The attacks come as ISIS militants are steadily losing more territory to US-backed Iraqi forces in the battle for Mosul, the country's second-largest city.

The Sunni extremists are increasingly turning to insurgency-style terror attacks to detract from their losses.

The nighttime attack in the bustling Karrada neighbourhood also wounded 27 people, police and health officials said.

A closed-circuit camera captured the moment of the explosion, the video showing a busy downtown avenue, with cars driving down the street when a massive blast strikes.

A huge fireball then engulfs a building, forcing the cars to scramble to get away.

Other videos of the attack posted on social media show wounded and bloodied people crying for help on the sidewalk outside the ice cream parlour.

Second attack using explosives-laden car

In the second attack, an explosives-laden car went off during rush hour near the state-run Public Pension Office in Baghdad's busy Shawaka area, a police officer said. At least 15 people were wounded in that attack, he added.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the second bombing, though it also bore the hallmarks of ISIS. 

The attacks came just days into the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fast during daylight hours. After sundown, families break their fast and Baghdad's restaurants and cafes quickly fill up with people staying up long into the night.

In the northern city of Mosul, Iraqi troops are pushing ISIS fighters out of their last strongholds.

Iraqi commanders say the offensive, which recently entered its eight month, will mark the end of the IS caliphate in Iraq, but concede the group will likely increase insurgent attacks in the wake of military defeats.

