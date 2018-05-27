Twenty-two killed in Uganda after bus, tractor and beer truck collision

A police spokesman said on Saturday 22 people were killed after a passenger bus struck a tractor and then a beer truck on its way to Uganda's capital.

Warning: This video has content some viewers may find distressing.

Emilian Kayima said in a statement that 14 others were injured in the crash Friday evening near Kiryandongo town.

Police dispute a Uganda Red Cross statement that the crash killed more than 40.

Motor accidents frequently occur in the East African nation where roads are often narrow and potholed.

Authorities blame many accidents on speeding or drunk drivers.