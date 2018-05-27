 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Twenty-two killed in Uganda after bus, tractor and beer truck collision

share

Source:

Associated Press

A police spokesman said on Saturday 22 people were killed after a passenger bus struck a tractor and then a beer truck on its way to Uganda's capital.

Warning: This video has content some viewers may find distressing. 

The police statement said "many road accidents are a result of avoidable human undertakings."
Source: Associated Press

Emilian Kayima said in a statement that 14 others were injured in the crash Friday evening near Kiryandongo town.

Police dispute a Uganda Red Cross statement that the crash killed more than 40.

Motor accidents frequently occur in the East African nation where roads are often narrow and potholed.

Authorities blame many accidents on speeding or drunk drivers.

The police statement said "many road accidents are a result of avoidable human undertakings."

Related

Accidents

Africa

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Man and heavily-pregnant woman involved in accident after collision with stag in Dunedin

00:15
2
Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 to win their third consecutive Champions League title.

Watch: Gareth Bale scores stunning bicycle kick goal to secure historic Champions League title for Real Madrid

02:01
3
Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.

Jacinda Ardern's candid interview on impending motherhood - 'focused on getting through the actual birth'


03:39
4
TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright has the latest weekend weather forecast.

A weekend to catch up on TV as weather deteriorates across the country


01:32
5
Students Against Dangerous Driving are campaigning to highlight the deadly trend of mobile use behind the wheel.

Kiwi students forfeit mobiles for 48 hours to fight 'endemic' and deadly car phone use

02:01
There is growing concern NZ companies still lack culpability for work-related deaths after Pike River and the CTV building collapse.

'Are you waiting for another disaster?' - Pressure mounts on Government to introduce corporate manslaughter law

A significant overhaul of the Crimes Act is expected late next year.

01:32
Students Against Dangerous Driving are campaigning to highlight the deadly trend of mobile use behind the wheel.

Kiwi students forfeit mobiles for 48 hours to fight 'endemic' and deadly car phone use

Students Against Dangerous Driving has organised a weekend campaign encouraging people to keep their eyes on the road, not their phones.

01:50
TVNZ and NZ On Air are today celebrating the launch of their band new children’s media platform

HEIHEI, the ad-free streaming platform aimed at Kiwi kids launches: 'a safe, online place where they can see themselves'

TVNZ and NZ On Air are today celebrating the launch of their brand new children’s media platform.

02:01
Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.

Jacinda Ardern's candid interview on impending motherhood - 'focused on getting through the actual birth'

Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.


The Auckland hospital has leaky buildings and the problem could be worse than initially thought

Cancer patients face delays in treatment due to Middlemore Hospital staffing 'state of crisis', claim doctors in letter to Health Minister

The letter was sent on behalf of 13 department heads at the hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 