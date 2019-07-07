TODAY |

Twenty-one people injured after pizza restaurant explodes in Florida shopping plaza

Associated Press
More From
World
Accidents
North America

A vacant pizza restaurant exploded today in a thundering roar at a South Florida shopping plaza, injuring more than 20 people as large chunks of concrete flew through the air.

The blast flung debris widely along a busy road in Plantation, west of Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant was destroyed, and nearby businesses and cars were damaged. Though firefighters found ruptured gas lines afterward, authorities said it was too early to determine a cause.

"We thought it was thunder at first, and then we felt the building shake and things started falling. I looked outside and it was almost like the world was ending," said Alex Carver, a worket at a deli across the street from the explosion. "It was nuts, man. It was crazy."

The explosion hurled large pieces of concrete up to 50 yards (45 meters) away and sent pieces of metal scattering as far as 90 metres across the street. Carver said two of his co-workers' cars were destroyed.

At least 21 people were injured though none of the injuries was life-threatening, Police Sergeant Jesica Ryan said.

The explosion demolished the building, leaving behind only part of its metal frame. The restaurant, called PizzaFire, had been out of business for several months. The blast also blew out the windows of a popular fitness club next door at the shopping plaza in Broward County.

Jesse Walaschek had just left the fitness club with his wife and three children, ages 4, 6 and 8. They were parked near the restaurant and had just driven about 45 metres away when they heard the blast.

"It was a massive explosion like I have never experienced," he said.

Walasheck said dust and debris filled the air.

"Everything just stopped. You didn't see anybody. I just wanted to get these guys safe," he said, pointing to his children. "If this had happened a minute before when we were getting the kids in the car, it would have been really bad."

Dozens of firefighters responded and could be seen picking through the rubble with dogs sniffing through the debris to make sure people weren't trapped underneath. There were no known fatalities immediately after the explosion.

Fire department Battalion Chief Joel Gordon said there were ruptured gas lines when firefighters arrived, but he couldn't say for certain that it was a gas explosion.

"At this point, nobody was killed. Thank goodness for that. As bad as it is, it could have been a lot worse," Gordon said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Twenty people were injured and nearby businesses were damaged in the incident. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Accidents
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:02
Organisers tried to shut down outgoing Miss Heilala Queen during her final address.
Scenes of chaos at Tonga’s national beauty pageant as organisers try to shut down student's speech
2
Prince Harry, Meghan's son Archie christened at private Windsor ceremony
3
The Crusaders coach cut some serious shapes as his side sealed the 2019 crown.
There it is! Scott Robertson busts out trademark dance moves to celebrate Super Rugby title
4
The Roosters star played a big role in the win over West Tigers.
Roosters star Latrell Mitchell scores crazy cartwheel try, scares ref Henry Perenara with celebration
5
Millions of people were already on edge after yesterday’s powerful 6.4 quake.
Southern California reels from magnitude 7.1 quake
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:15
There were a number of historical inaccuracies in President Trump's speech.

Donald Trump blames teleprompter failure for Independence Day speech blunder

Prince Harry, Meghan say they won't name Archie's godparents
00:19
The crash also claimed the life of his daughter and five others in the Bahamas.

Pictures emerge of helicopter crash which claimed life of coal billionaire Chris Cline
Millions of people were already on edge after yesterday’s powerful 6.4 quake.

Southern California reels from magnitude 7.1 quake