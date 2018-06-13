 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Twenty-five Auckland buildings feature same cladding as London’s Grenfell tower

share

Source:

Breakfast

In June 2017, 70 people died when the residential tower caught on fire.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Baby Blacks winger Caleb Clarke

LIVE: Baby Blacks hanging in there in highly entertaining U20s Rugby World Cup semi-final against France

03:42
2
The 12-week advice is dished out by doctors and midwives, but Seven Sharp lifts the lid on the taboo.

Is it time to do away with the 12-week rule for announcing you're pregnant?

3
Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Tauranga

04:00
4
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read story: ‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

00:58
5
Chairman Kim and President Trump put pen to paper following an historic meeting in Singapore.

Trump's vow to end military drills with South Korea stuns a region

04:25
The former Shihad frontman is about to release his fascinating second album with The Adults.

Watch: Anika Moa hangs out with legendary Kiwi musician Jon Toogood, and discovers his change of musical direction

The ex-Shihad frontman is releasing his second album with The Adults.

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read story: ‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

Narrelle Newdick was looking to buy a car in Tauranga.

01:15
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

First video: The historic moment Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands in Singapore

The historic red carpet meeting happened as the US President and the North Korean leader were about to head into their much anticipated summit talks.

01:15
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

Kim Jong Un says 'the world will see a major change' as he signs 'comprehensive' document with Trump

Relive all the developments as US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un met for the first time at a historic Singapore summit.

01:17
Tony Coutts says there’s been countless discussions with the district council over Gisborne flooding, but "no answers".

Watch: Gisborne mandarin orchardist frustrated with council’s flood prevention failure - 'It backs up like a bath with a plug in it'

Tony Coutts says there's been "no answers" on recurring flooding.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 