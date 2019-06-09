Twenty eight injured after fairground ride malfunctions in Spain

At least 28 people were hurt in Spain early on Saturday in an accident involving a fairground ride.

Local media reported the ride fell apart as it spun around, but it was not clear what caused it to malfunction.

The accident happened in La Rinconada, not far from Seville.

Seville's municipal emergency services said nine of the injured were taken to local hospitals.

La Rinconada's city council said the ride had passed safety inspections.