TODAY |

Twelve-year-old girl charged with slashing two people with knife in Cairns

Source:  AAP

A 12-year-old Queensland girl has been charged with allegedly slashing two people with a knife.

Person holding knife (file picture). Source: istock.com

The girl was standing outside a Cairns shopping centre yesterday afternoon when she allegedly became aggressive with a group of girls known to her. She is then said to have pulled out a knife and chased the group, who fled into a nearby store.

The girl followed them and allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old girl in the arm. A 47-year-old woman who attempted to stop the assault was also allegedly slashed across the arm.

The girl fled but was arrested by police a short time later. It's alleged she spat in the face of a police officer at the watchhouse.

She has been charged with wounding and serious assault of a police officer by spitting among other charges. She has also been charged over two alleged shoplifting incidents prior to the assault.

The injuries to the 16-year-old girl and 47-year-old woman were not considered life-threatening.

World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:53
'It's part of our faith' - Sikh man turned away from South Auckland community club for wearing a turban
2
Beneficiaries being delivered My Food Bag meals as part of Government trial
3
Flood-affected parts of South Island warned to brace for more rain later this week
4
Auckland mum chases down man after reportedly catching him performing lewd act in local park
5
Fifteen-year-old beats Olympic equestrian at Auckland showjumping event
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Devastating market fire kills at least 43 in Indian capital

Brisbane Heat win back-to-back Women's Big Bash League titles

Historical documents show Japanese army asked for one sex slave for every 70 soldiers during WWII

North Korea says it carried out 'very important test' at rocket launch site