Twelve-year-old boy dead after suspected group fight at park in Cairns

Source:  AAP

Detectives are investigating the sudden death of a 12-year-old boy in Cairns.

Cairns Hospital. Source: istock.com

Police were called to Shang Park about 6.18pm (8.18pm NZT) yesterday over reports of a disturbance between a group of young people.

It is believed the boy was with three others when they became involved in a fight with another group, and he was knocked unconscious when he fell to the ground.

He was taken Cairns Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The details of the fight are being investigated and a crime scene has been established to determine the cause of death.

