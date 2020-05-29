Twelve-year-old boy dead after suspected group fight at park in Cairns

Detectives are investigating the sudden death of a 12-year-old boy in Cairns.



Cairns Hospital. Source: istock.com

Police were called to Shang Park about 6.18pm (8.18pm NZT) yesterday over reports of a disturbance between a group of young people.



It is believed the boy was with three others when they became involved in a fight with another group, and he was knocked unconscious when he fell to the ground.



He was taken Cairns Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

