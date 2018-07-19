Twelve Wild Boars trapped in Thai cave attend religious ceremony to dispel misfortune

Twelve members of a youth football team who were trapped in a Thai cave complex for over two weeks attended a religious ceremony in hopes to rid themselves of misfortunes.

The ceremony is also believed to extend the lives of its attendees.

One member, Adul Sam-on, did not attend the ceremony because he holds a different religious belief.

The ceremony - Piti Sueb Chata - which roughly translates as "prolonging destiny," was held at the Wat Pra That Doi Wao temple that sits on the northern Thai border overlooking Myanmar.

The operation to save thirteen members of the Wild Boars football academy who were trapped in a flooded cave complex for 17 days beginning June 23 saw them freed last week.