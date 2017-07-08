 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Twelve Russians indicted for meddling in 2016 US election

share

Source:

Associated Press

Twelve Russian military intelligence officers hacked into the Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic Party and released tens of thousands of private communications in a sweeping conspiracy by the Kremlin to meddle in the 2016 US election, according to an indictment announced days before President Donald Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

Source: 1 NEWS

The indictment represents special counsel Robert Mueller's first charges against Russian government officials for interfering in American politics, an effort US intelligence agencies say was aimed at helping the Trump campaign and harming his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

The case follows a separate indictment that accused Russians of using social media to sow discord among American voters.

The 29-page indictment lays out how, months before Americans went to the polls, Russians schemed to break into key Democratic email accounts, including those belonging to Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Stolen emails, many politically damaging for Clinton, appeared on WikiLeaks in the campaign's final stretch.

The charges say the Russian defendants, using a persona known as Guccifer 2.0, in August 2016 contacted a person in touch with the Trump campaign to offer help.

And they say that on the same day Trump, in a speech, urged Russia to find Clinton's missing emails, Russian hackers tried for the first time to break into email accounts used by her personal office.

Mueller did not allege that Trump campaign associates were involved in the hacking effort, that Americans were knowingly in touch with Russian intelligence officers or that any vote tallies were altered by hacking. The White House seized on those points in a statement that offered no condemnation of Russian election interference.

It was unclear whether the indictment might factor into Trump's meeting with Putin on Monday.

Trump has repeatedly expressed scepticism about Russian involvement in the hacking while being accused by Democrats of cozying up to the Russian president. Trump complained about the Russia investigation hours before the indictment, saying the "stupidity" was making it "very hard to do something with Russia."

The Kremlin, meanwhile, denied anew that it tried to sway the election. "The Russian state has never interfered and has no intention of interfering in the US elections," Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said today.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
An image of the Wellington southern right whale, captured off the southern coast at 8am on July 11.

Matariki fireworks all-go for tonight with no sightings of Wellington's whale

2

Christchurch zoo feels 'helpless' after barrage of 'unsubstantiated' animal welfare complaints

3

Pictures: When Trump met the Queen - 'A tremendous woman'


00:40
4
They still have to be extracted from the caves, and are reportedly "too week to move".

New details emerge of how boys and football coach became trapped in Thai cave for two weeks


5
A road closure near the scene of a police investigation near Tauranga.

Homicide investigation underway in Tauranga after body found near McLaren Falls

Demetrius Pairama

Family of 17-year-old found dead in vacant Auckland home heartbroken and searching for answers - 'she was loved by many'

Jacqueline King, the aunt of Demetrius Pairama, described her niece as adventurous and outgoing.

03:28
Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to fight for her ancestral land in Ihumatao, South Auckland.

Meet the young Auckland woman taking the fight to protect her ancestral land to the UN

Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to protect land in Ihumātao, South Auckland.

00:31
Severe gales and heavy rain are on the agenda, with possible coastal flooding on Sunday.

'Batten down the hatches' - severe gales and heavy rain could cause weekend washout and road closures in Auckland

The school holidays weather will take a turn for the worse as 'Tasman rainmaker' hits.

01:49
The KiwiBuild homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

South Auckland state house residents to be moved as major new development announced - 'I feel sad'

The homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

01:37
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Expecting a few showers tonight in the north, with light winds in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.