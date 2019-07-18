Twelve presumed dead after arson attack at Japanese animation studio

Twelve people are presumed dead after an arson attack at a Japanese animation studio in Kyoto today.

A man burst into the famous animation production studio in Kyoto and started a fire this morning (local time), killing multiple people and leaving at least 35 others injured, some critically, Japanese authorities said.

The fire broke out at a three-story building of Kyoto Animation in Uji city in southern Kyoto, after the suspect spread an unidentified liquid that set off the blaze, Kyoto prefectural police and fire department officials said.

The latest report has 12 presumed dead of severe burns, said fire department officials.

The suspect was also injured and taken to a hospital, officials said. Police are investigating the man on suspicion of arson.

Footage on Japan's NHK national television showed gray smoke billowing from the charred building.

Rescue officials set up a tent outside the studio building to provide first aid and sort out the injured.

Fire department officials say more than 70 people were in the building at the time of the fire, but most of them ran outside.

The fire was almost extinguished hours later, and firefighters were searching for anyone left behind.