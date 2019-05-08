TODAY |

Twelve killed in rebel attacks in Congo's Ebola outbreak region

Associated Press
More From
World
Africa
Crime and Justice
Health

A local official says rebels have killed a dozen people in an area of eastern Congo where an Ebola virus outbreak has persisted for nearly a year.

The administrator for the Beni territory, Kasereka Kibwana Donat, confirmed on today that the rebels had killed nine people in Oicha and three others in Eringeti in overnight attacks.

Hundreds of people in the Beni area have been killed in rebel attacks in recent years, angering a population that asks why authorities in the faraway capital of Kinshasa have not done more to protect them.

Wariness of outsiders has at times hampered the efforts of health workers trying to contain the Ebola outbreak, which has killed more than 1,700 people. And deadly rebel attacks force critical work including Ebola vaccinations to pause.

Your playlist will load after this ad

World Vision Eastern Zone Director Helen Barclay-Hollands says work to contain the virus in Eastern Congo is being hampered by violence towards medical staff. Source: Breakfast
More From
World
Africa
Crime and Justice
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:41
Shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio said the result still feels surreal.
Silver Ferns arrive home with plans for sleep, family time and viewing of World Cup replay
2
Popoali’I who had to give rugby away aged 23 in 2014, is raising money for charity.
Former Highlander attempting to do an hour-long prone hold to raise money for struggling families
3
More than 100 recommendations were revealed today by the Law Commission.
No more 50/50 property split in new divorce law recommendations
4
That’s according to Dunedin surveyor Toby Stoff.
Two streets, two countries, one winner: Was the world's new steepest street wrongly measured?
5
Muslim leaders request clarification on swimwear policy after woman asked to leave Auckland pool
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:40
They held a sign saying, “abortion is healthcare, from Alabama to Aotearoa”.

Groups on both sides of abortion debate bring their messages to Parliament

Psychiatrist says there is a 'lack of resources' at hospital mental health units as coronial inquiry into patient's death begins
01:50
The Ministry of Health is adding more restorative justice forums to meet increased demand.

Kiwi women living with complications from surgical mesh describe day-to-day struggles
02:18
Despite positive moves by police, addiction in the Pacific nation is soaring.

More resources needed to fight Tonga's meth crisis