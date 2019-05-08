Twelve killed in rebel attacks in Congo's Ebola outbreak region

A local official says rebels have killed a dozen people in an area of eastern Congo where an Ebola virus outbreak has persisted for nearly a year.

The administrator for the Beni territory, Kasereka Kibwana Donat, confirmed on today that the rebels had killed nine people in Oicha and three others in Eringeti in overnight attacks.

Hundreds of people in the Beni area have been killed in rebel attacks in recent years, angering a population that asks why authorities in the faraway capital of Kinshasa have not done more to protect them.