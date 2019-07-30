Twelve dead in military plane crash in Pakistan

TODAY |

A small Pakistani military plane crashed into a residential area near the garrison city of Rawalpindi today, killing at least 12 people, including two pilots, officials said.

In a statement, the military said five soldiers were among those killed in the plane crash. Rescue officials said the death toll could rise further since there are injured in critical condition.

The military gave no details about the cause of the crash and only said an army aviation aircraft was on a routine training flight when the plane went down in the village of Mora Kalu on outskirts of Rawalpindi. TV footage showed fire erupting in the residential area.

Farooq Butt, an official at the state-run emergency service, said at least 12 people, including soldiers died in the crash and that authorities had declared an emergency in hospitals. He said about 20 people were injured in the plane crash.

Mr Butt said a rescue operation was still ongoing. Rescue officials say the plane suddenly lost control with the tower and reason for the incident was not known.

