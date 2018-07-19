 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

World


Twelve boys trapped in Thai cave attend religious ceremony to dispel misfortune

share

Source:

Associated Press

The ceremony was held at the Wat Pra That Doi Wao temple on the northern Thai border near Myanmar.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Religion

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:43
1
Bin Loiao was robbed at knifepoint at his Peachgrove Road Foodmarket last night.

Hamilton dairy owners held up at knifepoint consider returning to China after second robbery of the year - 'It's not safe'

2
Doctor with stethoscope

Nelson doctor convicted for secret toilet filming named

3
Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

00:34
4
Ma'a Nonu and Colin Cooper.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu to the Chiefs? Colin Cooper cagey over rumours former All Blacks centre could be heading for Hamilton

01:09
5
Along with a lunar eclipse, July’s night skies are set to put on a brilliant light show.

Mars set to put on dazzling July display – watch our stunning visual explainer


Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

Tūākau locals said they were shocked at what they believed were racist and classist attitudes.

01:09
Along with a lunar eclipse, July’s night skies are set to put on a brilliant light show.

Mars set to put on dazzling July display – watch our stunning visual explainer

This month Mars will be the closest it will be to Earth for the next 17 years - but that's not the only amazing thing happening in the skies above us.


00:43
Bin Loiao was robbed at knifepoint at his Peachgrove Road Foodmarket last night.

Hamilton dairy owners held up at knifepoint consider returning to China after second robbery of the year - 'It's not safe'

Bin Loiao was robbed at knifepoint at his Peachgrove Road Foodmarket last night.

00:41
The boys and their football coach were trapped for more than two weeks underground before being rescued.

Watch: Thai cave boys recount the moment two divers found them underground as they speak publicly for first time since rescue

"We weren't sure if it was for real," said 14-year-old Adul Samon. "So we stopped and listened."

01:34
Robert Nelson was fatally shot early Sunday, with two others, including his girlfriend, seriously hurt.

Report Robert Nelson killed in 'rival gang hit' in Hamilton 'inaccurate', police say as homicide probe continues

But they say they're "keeping an open mind to any possible scenario for the motive for" the July 8 murder.