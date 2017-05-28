 

Twelfth man arrested over Manchester attack but terror network members could still be at large - minister

Source:

Associated Press

British police made another arrest and stormed another house yesterday as they hunted for suspects in the Manchester bombing, while a government minister said members of attacker Salman Abedi's network may still be at large.

Extra security forces will remain on duty until midnight Monday, however.
Source: 1 NEWS

Greater Manchester Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested in the city on suspicion of terrorist offences. Eleven other men between the ages of 18 and 44 also are in custody.

Armed officers and police dogs took part in the raid on a house in south Manchester.

Most of the searches and arrests since Monday night's bombing have been in multi-ethnic south Manchester, where Abedi - the son of Libyan parents - was born and raised.

Police say that 1,000 people are working on the investigation, trying to track down Abedi's accomplices and piece together his movements in the days before he detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert. The explosion killed 22 people - including seven children under 18 - and injured more than 100.

Abedi died in the blast. Investigators say they have dismantled a large part of his network, but expect to make more arrests.

"The operation is still at full tilt," Home Secretary Amber Rudd said, adding that some suspects could remain at large.

"Until the operation is complete, we can't be entirely sure that it is closed," she said.

British police now have 12 suspects in custody - including Abedi's elder brother Ismail - and have searched properties across the northwest England city.

A minute’s silence was held before the match between Arsenal and Chelsea in honour of the victims of the Ariana Grande concert bombing.
Source: ESPN

Another brother and Abedi's father have been detained in Libya.

Police have released surveillance-camera images of Abedi on the night of the attack that show him dressed in sneakers, jeans, a dark jacket and a baseball cap.

The straps of a backpack are visible on his shoulders.

Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.

New images emerge of Manchester bomber moments before explosion at Ariana Grande concert
The brother and father of bomber Salman Abedi are in custody, as well as a number of other men.

Britain remains on edge despite police saying 'large part' of Manchester terror network captured

