Twelfth man arrested over Manchester attack but terror network members could still be at large - minister

British police made another arrest and stormed another house yesterday as they hunted for suspects in the Manchester bombing, while a government minister said members of attacker Salman Abedi's network may still be at large.

Greater Manchester Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested in the city on suspicion of terrorist offences. Eleven other men between the ages of 18 and 44 also are in custody.

Armed officers and police dogs took part in the raid on a house in south Manchester.

Most of the searches and arrests since Monday night's bombing have been in multi-ethnic south Manchester, where Abedi - the son of Libyan parents - was born and raised.

Police say that 1,000 people are working on the investigation, trying to track down Abedi's accomplices and piece together his movements in the days before he detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert. The explosion killed 22 people - including seven children under 18 - and injured more than 100.

Abedi died in the blast. Investigators say they have dismantled a large part of his network, but expect to make more arrests.

"The operation is still at full tilt," Home Secretary Amber Rudd said, adding that some suspects could remain at large.

"Until the operation is complete, we can't be entirely sure that it is closed," she said.

British police now have 12 suspects in custody - including Abedi's elder brother Ismail - and have searched properties across the northwest England city.

Another brother and Abedi's father have been detained in Libya.