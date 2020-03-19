TODAY |

Tweaked tuberculosis vaccine showing Covid-19 promise

Source:  AAP

Mice have shown promising immune responses to a tuberculosis vaccine that's been repurposed to defeat Covid-19.

A file image of a microscope in a laboratory. Source: Pexels

Australian researchers are heartened by animal trials that indicate their potential vaccine is prompting all the right responses to fight off the virus.

They've combined an existing tuberculosis vaccine with components of the SARS- CoV-2 virus, which is the pathogen that causes the Covid-19 disease.

Early results show treated mice produced high levels of specific antibodies that fight SARS-CoV-2 and help eliminate it from the body.

The potential vaccine also triggered a strong anti-viral response by T cells, a type of immune cell that searches out and destroys invaders.

Both of these responses are thought to be important to clear the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

In more good news, preliminary data suggests BCG:CoVac doesn't create high levels of inflammatory responses, which is a common problem in the development of new vaccines.

Lead investigator Professor Jamie Triccas, from the University of Sydney, says the tuberculosis vaccine has been adapted to deliver proteins from the SARS- CoV-2 virus surface.

The goal is for the human immune system to develop a "memory" of SARS-CoV-2 and develop immunity.

"BCG:CoVac is making the type of immune response that we predict is needed to control SARS-CoV-2 infection in humans," Prof Triccas said on Friday.

"We are currently determining how well the antibodies generated after vaccination can 'block' the virus from infecting cells and thus provide protection from disease".

The candidate vaccine is the work of the University of Sydney and Australia's medical research centre, the Centenary Institute.

They'll now work to determine how long the immune response lasts in treated mice.

Human clinical trials can't proceed until researchers can be sure the candidate vaccine is producing the right responses in animals.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
Science
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:40
'Right now is not the right time' - PM responds to further calls for NZ's borders to reopen
2
Jordie Barrett jokes Beauden stitched him up with Japan deal timing - 'He's playing golf while I front his media'
3
Shocking video shows impatient drivers swerving past lowered Kapiti Coast railway barrier
4
Grisly alpaca deaths leave Canterbury community perplexed
5
'It was inappropriate' - Ardern responds to National MP Hamish Walker's isolation facility comments
MORE FROM
World
MORE
06:43

UN, foreign governments need to take action on China's forced sterilisations of Uighur women, expert urges

No new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in New Zealand

Gang killing of Melbourne schoolboy puts spotlight on marginalisation of Pacific youth
00:20

Florida cop fired after video shows him brutally punching woman in the face at airport