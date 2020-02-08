TV presenter Phillip Schofield receives outpouring of support after revealing he is gay

TV presenter Phillip Schofield has received a wide outpouring of support after revealing he is gay.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 57-year-old made the statement on Instagram, the BBC reports.

Mr Schofield began his television career in New Zealand, as the first presenter of music programme Shazam!, which he hosted from 1982 to 1985.

He was also a Radio Hauraki DJ.

Mr Schofield, who has two daughters with wife Stephanie Lowe, said in his statement: "Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud.

"Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family."

He later thanked fans for their support and urged others to reach out for help in a post on Instagram.

"Please please, no matter your age or your thoughts, TALK to someone, don't let your head beat you and hopefully you'll find out that your friends and family have a remarkable ability to surprise you with their love and understanding," he wrote.

Mr Schofield is a presenter on Britain's ITV programmes including Dancing On Ice and This Morning.

He was interviewed by his co-host Holly Willoughby on yesterday's edition of This Morning.

"You know this has been bothering me for a very long time," he said. "Everybody does this at their own speed when the time is right."

The presenter added his sexuality has recently "become an issue in my head".

"All you can be in your life is honest with yourself and I was getting to the point where I knew I wasn't honest with myself. I was getting to the point where I didn't like myself very much because I wasn't being honest with myself," he said.

"This is absolutely my decision. It was something I knew that I had to do. I don't know what the world will be like now. I don't know how this will be taken or what people will think."