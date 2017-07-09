TV journalists hold back laughs after accidentally making sexual innuendo

A US news team struggled to keep it together when a TV journalist mistakenly made a sexual innuendo live on-air.

After ending a segment with a reporter, news presenter John Beard from WGRZ in Buffalo, New York, then turned to weather presenter Maria Genero saying:

"That's your kind of thing Maria, you love doing it yourself." She replied "sometimes, yeah I can," trying to stifle laughter.

While she gamely got on with the weather report, the camera cut back to Mr Beard laughing hysterically holding a coffee mug in front of his face.

"I'm here doing the weather and I can see what is happening in the background," Ms Genero said.