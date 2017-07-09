TV journalists hold back laughs after accidentally making sexual innuendo

Source:
A US news team struggled to keep it together when a TV journalist mistakenly made a sexual innuendo live on-air.
After ending a segment with a reporter, news presenter John Beard from WGRZ in Buffalo, New York, then turned to weather presenter Maria Genero saying:
"That's your kind of thing Maria, you love doing it yourself." She replied "sometimes, yeah I can," trying to stifle laughter.
While she gamely got on with the weather report, the camera cut back to Mr Beard laughing hysterically holding a coffee mug in front of his face.
"I'm here doing the weather and I can see what is happening in the background," Ms Genero said.
Video of last year's broadcast has proven popular online, after Mr Beard posted it to his Facebook page last week, simply captioned "Oops!".
