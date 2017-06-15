 

Turnbull disappointed by leak of his Trump mimic but says 'the butt of my jokes was myself'

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is disappointed footage and audio of him mimicking US President Donald Trump during a "good-humoured roast" has found its way into the public domain.

Malcolm Turnbull even joked, 'I have this Russian guy' at Australia's Parliament Houses' Mid-Winter Ball.
Source: Nine

The leaked material, released by press gallery member Laurie Oakes, was taken during Mr Turnbull's off-the-record address to the annual Midwinter Ball in Parliament House in Canberra on Wednesday night.

"I guess what that means is next year at the Midwinter Ball I will read selected passages from budget paper number two," the prime minister told 3AW radio yesterday.

"It's a breach of protocol, it's a breach of faith and all those things, but you know it's lighthearted, it's affectionate, good natured and the butt of my jokes was myself."

The Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls"
Malcolm Turnbull impersonates Donald Trump

During the speech, Mr Turnbull made fun of his meeting with the US president in New York in May.

"It was beautiful. It was the most beautiful putting-me-at-ease ever," he joked.

The prime minister even does a Trump impersonation.

"The Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls. We are winning so much, we are winning, we are winning like we have never won before," he says.

Mr Turnbull also makes reference to a "Russian guy" who can make online polls look much better than the "fake polls" in the mainstream media.

It's a reference to the problems the White House is having with allegations Moscow interfered in the US presidential election last year.

Mr Turnbull hosed down concerns the footage may anger the president.

"It's fun, you've got to have a laugh, we've got to lighten up. (It's a) stressful business politics Tom. You've got to be cheerful," he told 3AW host Tom Elliot.

The US Embassy is not bothered the prime minister's speech.

"We understand that last night's event is equivalent to our own White House Correspondents' Dinner," an embassy spokesperson said.

"We take this with the good humour that was intended."

