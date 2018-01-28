Turkish troops week-long offensive on Kurdish controlled enclave

Fighting raged in northwestern Syria on Saturday as Turkish troops and allied militiamen tried to advance their weeklong offensive in a Kurdish-controlled enclave, Syrian opposition activists said.

The bombardment could be heard few miles away from Afrin in the Turkish-controlled town of Azaz, where Associated Press journalists were on a media trip organized by the Turkish government and escorted by Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters taking part in the offensive.

Azaz is one of the fronts from where Turkish troops and allied Syrian fighters of the so-called Free Syrian Army have launched a push into Afrin to clear the area of a Syrian Kurdish militia which Ankara considers to be a national security threat.

The Associated Press, on the Turkish government-organized media tour, saw a checkpoint in the village of Maarin, manned by local security trained and equipped by Turkey.

In nearby downtown Azaz, about 22 kilometres from Afrin, people were going about their daily lives and stores were open, but armed men were keeping a watchful eye.

In the town previously controlled by the Islamic State group, children now waved Turkish flags for their journalist visitors.