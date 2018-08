Turkish President Erdogan slaps boycott on US-made electronic goods amid diplomatic spat

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country will boycott US-made electronic goods amid a diplomatic spat that has helped trigger a Turkish currency crisis.

Showing no signs of backing down in a standoff with the US, Erdogan suggested that Turkey would stop procuring US-made iPhones and buy Korean Samsung or Turkish-made Vestel instead.

He said: "If they have the iPhone, there is Samsung elsewhere. We have Vestel."

It was unclear how Erdogan intended to enforce the boycott.

Erdogan also renewed a call for Turks to convert their dollars into the Turkish lira, to help strengthen the currency.

The Turkish lira has nosedived in value in the past week over concerns about Erdogan's economic policies and after the United States slapped sanctions on Turkey angered by the continued detention of an American pastor who is on trial on espionage and terror-related charges.

Meanwhile Turkey's influential business groups have called on the government to implement tighter monetary policy to help overcome the country's currency crisis.

In a joint statement issued today, the industrialists' group TUSIAD and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges also called for diplomatic efforts to resolve a spat with the United States and improve relations with the European Union, which is Turkey's major trading partner.

The business groups also urged the drawing up of a roadmap to reduce inflation.

The Turkish currency, meanwhile, has stabilised near record lows as investors gauge the government's next move to avoid a full-blown financial crisis.

The lira was around 6.55 per US dollar today, up six per cent from the previous day, when the central bank freed up cash for banks. It remains not far from the record low of 7.23 per dollar hit on Sunday.

The currency has nosedived over the past week, accelerating a months-long decline that has seen it drop 45 per cent this year.