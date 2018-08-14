 

Turkish President Erdogan slaps boycott on US-made electronic goods amid diplomatic spat

Associated Press
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country will boycott US-made electronic goods amid a diplomatic spat that has helped trigger a Turkish currency crisis.

Showing no signs of backing down in a standoff with the US, Erdogan suggested that Turkey would stop procuring US-made iPhones and buy Korean Samsung or Turkish-made Vestel instead.

He said: "If they have the iPhone, there is Samsung elsewhere. We have Vestel."

It was unclear how Erdogan intended to enforce the boycott.

Erdogan also renewed a call for Turks to convert their dollars into the Turkish lira, to help strengthen the currency.

The Turkish lira has nosedived in value in the past week over concerns about Erdogan's economic policies and after the United States slapped sanctions on Turkey angered by the continued detention of an American pastor who is on trial on espionage and terror-related charges.

Meanwhile Turkey's influential business groups have called on the government to implement tighter monetary policy to help overcome the country's currency crisis.

In a joint statement issued today, the industrialists' group TUSIAD and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges also called for diplomatic efforts to resolve a spat with the United States and improve relations with the European Union, which is Turkey's major trading partner.

The business groups also urged the drawing up of a roadmap to reduce inflation.

The Turkish currency, meanwhile, has stabilised near record lows as investors gauge the government's next move to avoid a full-blown financial crisis.

The lira was around 6.55 per US dollar today, up six per cent from the previous day, when the central bank freed up cash for banks. It remains not far from the record low of 7.23 per dollar hit on Sunday.

The currency has nosedived over the past week, accelerating a months-long decline that has seen it drop 45 per cent this year.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the finance chief would address hundreds of foreign investors on Thursday.

The lira took a nosedive last week, after President Trump announced sanctions and tariffs on Turkish aluminium and steel. Source: 1 NEWS
Two pedestrians injured as car crashes into barriers outside Houses of Parliament in London

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament, Scotland Yard say.

London Ambulance says two pedestrians have been injured in the incident and taken to hospital to be treated. Both the patients are not seriously injured.

Scotland Yard issued a statement saying: "At 0737 hours today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

"The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene.

"We will issue further info when we have it."

Eyewitness Ewalina Ochab told the BBC: "I think it looked intentional - the car drove at speed and towards the barriers.

"I was walking on the other side of the road. I heard some noise and someone screamed. I turned around and I saw a silver car driving very fast close to the railings, maybe even on the pavement."

The Metropolitan Police are saying they do not believe anyone is in a life-threatening condition after the incident.

Westminster tube station has been closed as a precaution Transport for London says.

Police said that the driver of car, a man, was arrested at scene after the incident. Source: Associated Press
Australia has again fared well in a list of the world's most liveable cities, but after holding the title for seven years, Melbourne has slipped to second place.

And no New Zealand cities make the cut for the top-10 with Auckland dropping down the Economist's 2018 Global Liveability Index.

As the terror threat eases in parts of Europe, Vienna gets the gong in the Global Liveability Index, released today.

Despite improving its scores in some of the judging criteria, Melbourne was relegated to bridesmaid, with Sydney in fifth place and Adelaide rounding out the top-10.

"We have been number one for an unprecedented seven years in a row. The irony is this year it was our best score in eight years, coming in second," Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp told journalists today.

The index gave Melbourne 100 per cent in health care, infrastructure and education, while recording improvements in the areas of culture and environment.

But the city's scores for and safety stability "have room for improvement", and it's in the latter category that the Austrian capital took the title, winning by just 0.7 per cent.

"Although both Melbourne and Vienna have registered improvements in liveability over the last six months, increases in Vienna's ratings, particularly in the stability category, have been enough for the city to overtake Melbourne," the report said.

Victoria's coalition opposition blamed crime for Melbourne's fall from the top spot.

"We know that there are things that make it harder for Victorians to hold that significant role, we know that across the state there are issues with gang violence, we know that crime is up in this state, we know that all of those matters compared to other cities offer us a challenge," Liberal MP David Davis said.

Labor minister Martin Foley dismissed the blame, accusing the opposition of making "false assertions".

"I look forward to Melbourne redeeming its crown once our infrastructure agenda starts to deliver even better benefits in the years to come," he added.

Among other Australian cities to be demoted, Perth has gone from seventh to 14th place since 2017. Auckland, Helsinki and Hamburg have also slipped from the top 10.

Damascus in Syria, Port Moresby in PNG and Dhaka in Bangladesh are among the world's 10 least liveable cities.

World's 10 most liveable cities

  * 1. Vienna, Austria
  * 2. Melbourne, Australia
  * 3. Osaka, Japan
  * 4. Calgary, Canada
  * 5. Sydney, Australia
  * 6. Vancouver, Canada
  * 7. Toronto, Canada
  * 8. Tokyo, Japan
  * 9. Copenhagen, Denmark
  * 10. Adelaide, Australia

Australia's top cities

  * 2. Melbourne
  * 5. Sydney
  * 10. Adelaide
  * 14. Perth
  * 22. Brisbane

Melbourne
