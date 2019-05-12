TODAY |

Turkish opposition journalist hospitalised following attack

Associated Press
More From
World
Crime and Justice

A journalist critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government and its nationalist allies has been hospitalised after being attacked outside his home, his newspaper said.

The Yenicag newspaper said columnist Yavuz Selim Demirag was beaten up by about five or six people with baseball bats after appearing on a TV show Friday (local time). The assailants escaped the scene in a vehicle.

The reason for the attack was not known but it comes amid tensions over the top electoral authority's decision to cancel the results of the March 31 mayoral race for Istanbul, which was won by the opposition. It ordered a revote June 23.

Erdogan's party says the Istanbul vote was marred by fraud but the opposition says the electoral board was pressured by the government, which desperately wants to hold on to power in Turkey's largest city.

The nationalist party that Demirag supports is part of an opposition alliance whose candidate, Ekrem Imamoglu, won control of Istanbul city hall before his mandate was revoked this week.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party, visited Demirag in the hospital and condemned the attack.

"How can a journalist be beaten with intent to kill just because he participated in a program, voiced his views or criticised someone?" he told reporters. "Where is Turkey going to?"

The assault also drew condemnation from Turkey's Journalists Association which said the attack on Demirag raises concerns over media freedoms.

"Politicians who have difficulty espousing the idea of freedom of media and of expression and turn newspapers and journalists into targets, play an important role in these types of attacks," the group said.

The journalist was in stable condition and was expected to be released from the hospital today.

Yavuz Selim Demirag, a Turkish journalist critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government and its nationalist allies, rests in a hospital bed in Ankara, Turkey. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Pua Magasiva
Beloved former Shortland Street star Pua Magasiva dies
2
1 NEWS Australia Correspondent Ryan Boswell has the details.
Summit on terrorism, led by Jacinda Ardern, welcomes world leaders, social media heads
3
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
NZ stars pay tribute to Pua Magasiva, a 'bloody good guy'
4
Police told 1 NEWS it came from the Grey Lynn Tavern on Great North Road.
Two people critically injured, allegedly stabbed in Auckland mass brawl
5
The Sharks were trying to keep the Chiefs at bay with a 23-22 lead and 10 minutes to go - and then it all went south.
Chiefs score try-of-the-year contender with full-field kickoff return against shell-shocked Sharks
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:21
Police say they were called to a Parumoana Street address where a man was found with serious injuries.

Man arrested and charged with murder following Porirua death
Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk faces trial for 'pedo' insult after Thai cave rescue

Norwegian woman dies after contracting rabies from stray puppy in Philippines
Anna Sorokin, sentenced to four to 12 years prison for swindling $275,000 via fake identity as socialite

Sentenced for scams, fake socialite not sorry 'for anything'