Turkish central bank tries to contain currency crisis

Turkey's central bank announced a series of measures today to free up cash for banks as the country grapples with a currency crisis sparked by concerns over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies and a trade and diplomatic dispute with the United States.

The Turkish lira has nosedived over the past week and tumbled another 7 per cent today as the central bank's measures failed to restore investor confidence.

The currency hit a record low of 7.23 per US dollar late on Sunday after Erdogan, in a series of speeches over the week, showed no sign of backing down in the standoff against the United States, a NATO ally.

Erdogan ruled out the possibility of higher interest rates, which economists say are needed to stabilise the currency. And he threatened to seek new alliances and partners and warned of drastic measures if businesses withdraw foreign currency from banks.

The lira recovered some of its losses after Berat Albayrak, the country's finance chief — and Erdogan's son-in-law — said late Sunday that the government had readied an "action plan" to ease market concerns, without elaborating.

He also said the government had no plans to seize foreign currency deposits or convert deposits to the Turkish lira.

Today, the Central Bank said in a statement a series of steps to "provide all the liquidity the banks need."

The moves are meant to grease the financial system, ease any worries about trouble at banks and keep them providing loans to people and businesses.

In times of high uncertainty, banks tend to shy away from lending to each other. A so-called credit crunch, a lack of daily liquidity, can cause a bank to collapse.

The lira has dropped some 45 per cent this year.

The dispute with the US has centred on the continued detention of an American pastor who is on trial for espionage and terror-related charges.

The US has responded by slapping financial sanctions on two ministers and later doubled steel and aluminium tariffs on Turkey.

A Turkish man leaves a currency exchange shop in Ankara, Turkey.
Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman said today she secretly recorded conversations she had in the White House, including her firing by chief of staff John Kelly in the high-security Situation Room. 

It was a highly unusual admission, which drew immediate fire from allies of the president and national security experts.

Parts of her conversation with Mr Kelly were played on the air when she appeared on NBC's Meet the Press to promote her new book, Unhinged, which will be released this week. 

The Associated Press independently listened to the recording of the conversation between Ms Manigault Newman and Mr Kelly, which she said was one of many she'd surreptitiously recorded for her own protection.

Ms Manigault Newman said she viewed the conversation with Mr Kelly as a "threat" and defended her decision to covertly record it and other White House conversations.

In her book, Ms Manigault Newman paints a damning picture of President Donald Trump, including claiming without evidence that tapes exist of him using the N-word as he filmed his The Apprentice reality series, on which she co-starred.

Ms Manigault Newman said in the book that she had not personally heard the recording. 

But she told Chuck Todd on Sunday local time that she was later able to hear a recording of Trump during a trip to Los Angeles.

"I heard his voice as clear as you and I are sitting here," she said on the show.

The response from the White House was stinging. 

"The very idea a staff member would sneak a recording device into the White House Situation Room, shows a blatant disregard for our national security - and then to brag about it on national television further proves the lack of character and integrity of this disgruntled former White House employee," press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

The Situation Room is a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, or SCIF, where the nation's most consequential foreign policy decisions are made, and staff are not permitted to bring in cellphones or other recording devices.

The White House had previously tried to discredit Ms Manigault Newman's book, with Ms Huckabee Sanders calling it "riddled with lies and false accusations".

Trump on Saturday labelled Ms Manigault Newman a "lowlife."

A Māori Niuean man claims he was handed 'Black Guy Repllent' [sic] at a Queensland tour company he worked for in an act of racial discrimination against him due to his skin colour.

McDuff Tupetagi claims last year's incident was one of many while working at the Rainbow Beach Adventure Company in Queensland, the Brisbane Times reports.

Mr Tupetagi claimed he was later forced to take sick leave for mental distress after feeling "like an unwanted creature or pet" while working for the company.

In 2016, he twice asked for a sunshade. In the second instance, his boss' manager, "Byron", denied his request, saying to Mr Tupetagi to the effect of "because you're black", the statement of facts lodged this week reads.

"By Byron's words, Byron imputed to the complainant that he was less or not susceptible to sunburn and skin damage from the sun because of his skin colour."

Then in November 2017, colleageus told Mr Tupetagi there was a "a present" was left for him in his car. It consisted of an empty bottle of sunscreen covered in yellow tape labelled "Black Guy Repllent" [sic] and "Caution! Only use on blacks".

The incident was reported and the alleged perpetrator told Mr Tupetagi he was sent to his home to apologise. 

Mr Tupetagi is now suing the company and two of its employees for discrimination, telling the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission he was often jokingly referred to as "the black fella".

Mr Tupetagi has since been diagnosed with severe depression and agoraphobia.

In a statement, Website Travel Group, which owns the tour company, said they "value all our employees" and that they are "supporting the proceedings".

The case is expected to appear before the courts in the next few weeks.


