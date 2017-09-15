 

Turkish army strikes convoy near Syria's Afrin

Associated Press

Turkey's military has said it hit a convoy carrying weapons and ammunition in the countryside of a Kurdish-held enclave in northern Syria.

Russia's navy fired several cruise missiles at targets in Deir A-Zor.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement published Friday, the army said Turkish artillery hit the 30 to 40-vehicle convoy of the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, in southeastern Afrin. Aerial video accompanying the statement showed the alleged strike.

Turkey launched a military offensive on Jan. 20 to clear Afrin from the YPG, which it considers a terror group.

The YPG accused Turkey of bombing a convoy of civilians that was crossing into Afrin to protest Turkey's offensive, leading to casualties.

But the Turkish military said multiple explosions were proof the convoy was carrying ammunition. "As always, utmost attention and care has been shown to not hurt civilians," Friday's statement added.

