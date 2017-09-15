Turkish army strikes convoy near Syria's Afrin

Turkey's military has said it hit a convoy carrying weapons and ammunition in the countryside of a Kurdish-held enclave in northern Syria.

In a statement published Friday, the army said Turkish artillery hit the 30 to 40-vehicle convoy of the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, in southeastern Afrin. Aerial video accompanying the statement showed the alleged strike.

Turkey launched a military offensive on Jan. 20 to clear Afrin from the YPG, which it considers a terror group.

The YPG accused Turkey of bombing a convoy of civilians that was crossing into Afrin to protest Turkey's offensive, leading to casualties.