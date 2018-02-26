Turkish airstrike kills at least 36 pro-Syrian Government troops in northern Syria

Turkey's prime minister said today that Turkish troops have captured a strategic village in the Kurdish-held enclave in northwestern Syria, tightening its grip on Kurdish militia in the sixth week of its offensive on the area.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the Kurdish Afrin district has been "surrounded" by the military, special police and paramilitary forces, as well as allied Syrian opposition fighters.

"Afrin has been surrounded. We have cleared all areas near our borders of terror nests," he said at a rally in the central province of Konya, adding that Turkey would not cease its campaign against "terror."

Turkish troops and allied Syrian fighters have been attacking Afrin from the north, west and east, and have formed a crescent around the district.

Turkey said it wants to oust the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, from Afrin. It considers the group a terrorist organisation, an extension of a Kurdish insurgency within its own borders.