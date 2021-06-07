TODAY |

Turkey's leader vows to clear 'sea snot' outbreak from Marmara Sea

Source:  Associated Press

Turkey’s president promised yesterday to rescue the Marmara Sea from an outbreak of “sea snot” that is alarming marine biologists and environmentalists.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to rescue the sea from the slimy substance. Source: Associated Press

A huge mass of marine mucilage, a thick, slimy substance made up of compounds released by marine organisms, has bloomed in Turkey's Marmara, as well as in the adjoining Black and Aegean Seas.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said untreated waste dumped into the Marmara Sea and climate change had caused the sea snot bloom. Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city with some 16 million residents, and five other provinces, factories and industrial hubs border the sea.

Marine mucilage has reached unprecedented levels this year in Turkey. It is visible above the water as a slimy gray sheet along the shores of Istanbul and neighbouring provinces. Underwater videos showed suffocated coral covered with sea snot.

Erdogan said he instructed the Ministry of Environment and Urbanisation to coordinate with relevant institutions, municipalities and universities. Teams are inspecting waste water and solid waste facilities, along with other potential sources of pollution, he said.

“We will save our seas from this mucilage calamity, leading with the Marmara Sea,” Erdogan said. “We must take this step without delay.”

Marine experts say that human waste and industrial pollution is choking Turkey’s seas. They say the rise in water temperatures from climate change is contributing to the problem.

World
Environment
Middle East
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Totally excessive' - Lawyer blasts French Open following Russian player’s embarrassing arrest
2
Man, believed to be double-murderer Wen Hui Cui, dies while serving prison sentence
3
Wider consultation to come on transgender athlete policy, after former Olympic champions speak out
4
Next Level: Speed-obsessed innovator trying to build world's fastest single seater car in North Canterbury
5
Actions of nearly 400 Corrections staff were under investigation in one year
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Harry, Meghan pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana in naming baby girl

Fiji facing serious Covid-19 crisis after reporting 83 cases in last 24 hours

02:17

Driftwood lines sand of Kairaki Beach like carpet after Canterbury floods

Prince Harry, Meghan welcome second child