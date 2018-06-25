Turkey's election board declares incumbent Erdogan winner of presidential election

Turkey's national electoral board has pronounced incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the winner of the country's presidential election with an "absolute majority" of valid votes.

Speaking today, the head of the Supreme Election Council said 97.7 of votes had been counted. Sadi Guven said the remaining votes would not affect the outcome of Erdogan's re-election.

The vote also ushered in an executive presidency system giving Erdogan sweeping new powers.

Guven also announced that unofficial results showed five parties had passed the 10 percent election threshold required to enter parliament.