Turkey nightclub suspect in grim selfie video in Istanbul

Turkish state media aired new footage of a man believed to be the gunman who killed 39 people at a nightclub, showing a grim selfie video of the suspect as he circles Istanbul's most famous square.

The camera never leaves the man's unsmiling face as he walks through Taksim square, one of Istanbul's prime tourist spots, during the 44-second video broadcast on state-run Anadolu television and other media.

A man believed to be the gunman who killed dozens at an Istanbul nightclub, films himself and the street behind him as he wanders nearby Istanbul's crowded Taksim square. Source: Associated Press

It wasn't immediately clear if it was filmed before or after the New Year's massacre at the Reina nightclub, or how the footage was obtained. The gunman, who hasn't been publicly identified, is still at large.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack on Monday, saying a "soldier of the caliphate" had carried out the mass shooting to avenge Turkish military operations against IS in northern Syria.

At least 14 people have been detained in connection with the attack. Two foreigners were detained at Ataturk airport's international terminal on Tuesday after police checked their cellphones and luggage, according to Anadolu.

Hurriyet newspaper said that a woman identified by Turkish media as the wife of the massacre suspect has told police she didn't know her husband was an IS member.

The woman was detained in the central town of Konya as part of the investigation. Neither she nor her husband has been identified by name. Hurriyet said on its online edition Tuesday that the woman said she learned about the attack on television and told police she didn't know her husband harbored "sympathies toward" IS.

Media reports say the gunman flew to Istanbul from Kyrgyzstan with his wife and children on Nov. 20. From there, they drove to the Turkish capital, Ankara, before arriving in Konya on Nov. 22.

The family rented a studio in Konya, paying three months of rent upfront. The gunman told the real estate agent he had arrived in Konya in search of work, according to the report.