Turkey' economy continues to suffer as country’s row with US deepens

The Islamic State extremist group has up to 30,000 members roughly equally distributed between Syria and Iraq and its global network poses a rising threat — as does al-Qaida, which is much stronger in places, a United Nations report says.
The report by UN experts circulated today said that despite the defeat of ISIS in Iraq and most of Syria, it is likely that a reduced "covert version" of the militant group's "core" will survive in both countries, with significant affiliated supporters in Afghanistan, Libya, Southeast Asia and West Africa.
The experts said al-Qaida's global network also "continues to show resilience," with its affiliates and allies much stronger than ISIS in some spots, including Somalia, Yemen, South Asia and Africa's Sahel region.
Al-Qaida's leaders in Iran "have grown more prominent" and have been working with the extremist group's top leader, Ayman al-Zawahri, "projecting his authority more effectively than he could previously" including on events in Syria, the experts said.
The report to the Security Council by experts monitoring sanctions against ISIS and al-Qaida said the estimate of the current total ISIS membership in Iraq and Syria came from governments it did not identify. The estimate of between 20,000 and 30,000 members includes "a significant component of the many thousands of active foreign terrorist fighters," it said.
While many ISIS fighters, planners and commanders have been killed in fighting, and many other fighters and supporters have left the immediate conflict zone, the experts said many still remain in the two countries — some engaged militarily "and others hiding out in sympathetic communities and urban areas."
ISIS fighters swept into Iraq in the summer of 2014, taking control of nearly a third of the country. At the height of the group's power its self-proclaimed caliphate stretched from the edges of Aleppo in Syria to just north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.
With its physical caliphate largely destroyed, the Islamic State movement is transforming from a "proto-state" to a covert "terrorist" network, "a process that is most advanced in Iraq" because it still controls pockets in Syria, the report said.
The experts said the discipline imposed by ISIS remains intact and ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi "remains in authority" despite reports that he was injured.
"It is just more delegated than before, by necessity, to the wider network outside the conflict zone," the experts said.
The flow of foreign fighters to ISIS in Syria and Iraq has come to a halt, they said, but "the reverse flow, although slower than expected, remains a serious challenge."
While the rate of terrorist attacks has fallen in Europe, the experts said some governments "assess that the underlying drivers of terrorism are all present and perhaps more acute than ever before." This suggests that any reduction in attacks is likely to be temporary until ISIS recovers and reorganizes and al-Qaida "increases its international terrorist activity or other organizations emerge in the terrorist arena," they said.
The experts looked at the threats posed by ISIS and al-Qaida by region:
ARABIAN PENINSULA: Al-Qaida's leaders recognize Yemen "as a venue for guerrilla-style attacks and a hub for regional operations." Yemen's lack of a strong central government "has provided a fertile environment for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula." Its strength inside Yemen is estimated at between 6,000 and 7,000, compared with only 250 to 500 IS members in the conflict-wracked country.
NORTH AFRICA: Despite the loss to ISIS of the Libyan city of Sirte and continued airstrikes, the extremist group "still has the capacity to launch significant attacks within Libya and across the border, reverting to asymmetric tactics and improvised explosive devises." Estimates of ISIS members vary between 3,000 and 4,000, dispersed across Libya. Up to 1,000 fighters in Egypt's Sinai peninsula have pledged allegiance to ISIS leader al-Baghdadi. Al-Qaida is also continuing a resurgence in Libya.
WEST AFRICA: An al-Qaida-affiliated coalition has increased attacks on French, U.S., U.N. and other international interests in the Sahel. Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb has urged attacks on French private companies. The Islamic State in the Greater Sahara is active mostly at the Mali-Niger border and has less of a footprint. "Member states assess that terrorists are taking advantage of territorial control and ethnic conflicts to radicalize populations."
EAST AFRICA: The al-Shabab extremist group in Somalia, an al-Qaida affiliate, "remains the dominant terrorist group" in that country, with improvised explosive devices "its weapon of choice." Despite sustained military action against al-Shabab, "the group has enhanced its capabilities as it retains its influence and appeal." Member states said ISIS in Somalia "is fragile and operationally weak," but "it still presents a threat" because the country remains a focus for possible future operations.
EUROPE: During the first six months of 2018, "the threat in Europe remained high" but "the tempo of attacks and disrupted plots was lower than during the same period in 2017." Much activity involved individuals with no prior security records or deemed low risk. IS used the media to urge sympathizers in Europe to conduct attacks in their home countries. Member states expressed concern that returnees could disseminate knowledge and skills related to making drones, explosive devices and car bombs.
CENTRAL AND SOUTH ASIA: According to an unidentified U.N. member state, ISIS poses an immediate threat in the region but al-Qaida is the "intellectually stronger group" and poses a longer-term threat. Some leaders of the al-Qaida "core," including al-Zawahiri and Osama bin Laden's son, Hamza, are reported to be in Afghanistan-Pakistan border areas. IS continues to relocate some key operatives to Afghanistan. One unidentified government reported newly arrived ISIS fighters from Algeria, France, Russia, Tunisia and central Asian states.
SOUTHEAST ASIA:Despite last year's heavy losses in the Philippines, ISIS affiliates in the country "are cash rich and growing in membership." Intermediaries facilitated financial transfers from the ISIS "core" to Philippines affiliates and arranged bomb-making and firearms training for recruits from Indonesia at camps in the Philippines. Attacks in Indonesia by an ISIS-linked network using families as suicide bombers could become "a troubling precedent."
Turkey's central bank took action today to free up cash for banks as the country grapples with a currency crisis sparked by concerns over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies and a trade and diplomatic dispute with the United States.
The Turkish lira has nosedived over the past week, accelerating a months-long decline, and tumbled another 7 percent on Monday as the central bank's measures failed to restore market confidence.
Investors are worried about a confluence of factors: the country's reliance on foreign loans that may stop flowing in as interest rates rise in other economies, like the U.S.; Erdogan's insistence that the central bank not raise interest rates, as most independent analysts say it should; and a spat with the U.S. that has led to sanctions and the fear of greater isolation from longtime allies in the West.
The uncertainty pushed down world stock markets and briefly caused a sharp drop in the currencies of other emerging countries, like South Africa and India, amid concerns that investors might see similar problems in their economies.
The lira hit a record low of 7.23 per dollar late Sunday after Erdogan remained defiant in his economic policies and the standoff against the United States, a NATO ally.
"Turkey is faced with an economic siege," Erdogan said overnight, in the latest of a series of speeches. "We are taking the necessary steps against these attacks and will continue to do so."
He has threatened to seek new alliances — a veiled hint at closer ties with Russia — and warned of drastic measures if businesses withdraw foreign currency from banks.
Erdogan also ruled out the possibility of higher interest rates, as they can slow economic growth. But independent analysts say higher rates are needed urgently to stabilize the currency and Erdogan's hard line is one of the reasons investors are worrying.
Erdogan won a second term in office in June under a new system of government that gives him sweeping powers. He has used his new power to put pressure on the central bank to not raise rates.
Overnight, the central bank announced a series of measures to "provide all the liquidity the banks need" — but offered no hint of a rate increase.
The moves are meant to grease the financial system, ease worries about trouble at banks and keep them providing loans to people and businesses.
In times of high uncertainty, banks tend to shy away from lending to each other. A so-called credit crunch, a lack of daily liquidity, can cause a bank to collapse.
Simon Derrick, chief currency strategist at BNY Mellon, said the central bank's measures are unlikely to be enough. In the absence of a decisive rate increase, he said, "it is...hard to look at these announcements as being anything more than temporary calming measures, rather than solutions to the problems at hand."
The lira has now dropped some 45 percent this year.
Part of the concerns about Turkey are the same as other emerging markets. As interest rates rise in the U.S., investors pull their money out of countries that had enjoyed strong economic growth but are perceived as somewhat riskier.
Turkey's situation is among the most precarious among emerging markets because so much of its growth was fueled with debt in foreign currencies. That makes the currency drop so much more painful as it will increase the cost of servicing debt for Turkish companies and banks and could lead to bankruptcies.
So far, the impact on developed economies has been relatively contained. Stocks have fallen modestly in the U.S. and Europe since last week, but analysts do not see a big risk of financial turmoil. A few European banks have business there that could lead to losses, but that is not expected to pose a systemic danger to the region.
Among the most important things investors are watching out for is whether Turkey, in an effort to stymie the outflow of capital from the country, puts limits on money flows.
Berat Albayrak, Turkey's finance chief — and Erdogan's son-in-law — said Sunday that the government had no plans to seize foreign currency deposits or convert deposits to the Turkish lira. He said it had readied an "action plan," without elaborating.
The country's economic trouble has been heightened by a dispute with the U.S. that has centered on the continued detention of an American pastor who is on trial for espionage and terror-related charges. The U.S. has responded by slapping financial sanctions on two ministers and later doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday that the United States would not achieve aims by exerting pressure and imposing sanctions on Turkey.
Addressing a conference in Ankara gathering Turkish ambassadors, he called on Washington to "remain loyal to ties based on traditional friendship and NATO alliance" with Turkey.
Meanwhile, Turkey moved to take legal action against hundreds of social media accounts it accused of provoking the lira's plunge.
The Interior Ministry said it initiated legal investigations against 346 social media accounts "which posted content provoking the dollar exchange rate."
It did not provide information on the accounts but said they aimed to "manipulate the dollar rate and form negative perceptions" concerning the Turkish economy.
The Istanbul Public Prosecutor's office announced it had begun investigating "those who had taken actions which threatened economic stability." The Capital Markets Board of Turkey issued a similar warning to those who spread "lies, false or misleading information, news or analysis."