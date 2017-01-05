 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Turkey bombing near courthouse wounds 10, two attackers shot dead

share

Source:

Associated Press

A car bomb struck near a courthouse in the western Turkish city of Izmir today that was followed by a shootout between three of the assailants and police.

Emergency services stand at the scene of an explosion, in Izmir, Turkey, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. An explosion believed to have been caused by a car bomb in front of a courthouse in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Thursday wounded some 10, a local official said. Two of the suspected attackers were killed in a shootout with police that ensured. (AP)

Emergency services stand at the scene of an explosion, in Izmir, Turkey.

Source: Associated Press

A police officer and a courthouse employee were killed while the gunfight left two of the assailants dead.

The explosion occurred near a courthouse entrance that is used by judges, prosecutors and other employees.

District Mayor Hasan Karadag told NTV television earlier that 10 people were wounded in the explosion and one of them was in serious condition.

A firefight between three of the suspected attackers and police erupted after the blast, and two of the assailants were killed, he said.

Turkey's state-run news agency said police are looking for a third suspect who was on the run, described as wearing a black coat and a white beret.

Several ambulances and police were dispatched to the scene.

The incident follows a string of attacks, carried out by the Islamic State group or by Kurdish militants, which have left Turkey on edge.

Thirty-nine people were killed in a nightclub attack in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations.

The IS group claimed that attack.

On Wednesday, police had detained some 20 people in Izmir believed to have links to the nightclub attacker who is still at large.

State-run Anadolu Agency said preliminary reports said two police officers were among the wounded who were taken to nearby hospitals.

Related

Crime and Justice

Asia

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:07
1
It is the biggest cruise ship to ever dock in the port, and a timelapse from nearby Bluff Hill shows exactly how they did it.

Watch: Amazing timelapse shows huge Ovation of the Seas ship docking in Napier

2

'Severe' 5.3 earthquake near Seddon wakes sleepy Wellington residents

00:23
3
The shark, thought to be a large bronze whaler, was seen swimming between the flags at Bowentown near Waihi.

Large shark prompts evacuation at Bay of Plenty beach

00:14
4
The video mocks yesterday's tsunami threat which saw locals evacuated to a nearby safe zone.

Video: Hilarious spoof of Fijians' reaction to tsunami threat starts to take off online

02:08
5
A Whanganui businessman it floating the idea of a ferry from his town to Motueka.

Whanganui to Motueka ferry idea could be the answer to NZ's natural disaster-prone transport systems

02:08
A Whanganui businessman it floating the idea of a ferry from his town to Motueka.

Whanganui to Motueka ferry idea could be the answer to NZ's natural disaster-prone transport systems

Whanganui businessman Neville Johnson is sure his proposal will get off the ground, despite challenges.

02:22
The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

'An injustice had been done here' - Tim Shadbolt reflects on Bastion Point protest as anniversary is marked

The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

00:14
The Race Relations Commissioner says Sir Peter Leitch should reiterate his apology to the young woman he made the comments to on Waiheke Island.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

The Race Relations Commissioner has criticised Sir Peter Leitch over his "white man's island" comment to a Waiheke Island woman.

01:53
1 NEWS' Kim Savage met the 16-year-old American who's travelling the world to rally support.

Young climate change speaker makes NZ first stop on world tour

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez started young, and now has an impressive resume, having addressed the United Nations on the topic.

02:51
France will ban plastic plates in 2020 to reduce burgeoning landfill waste.

Overseas climate action encouraging Kiwi innovation

France will ban non-biodegradable plastic cups, utensils and plates in 2020 - and New Zealand companies have a few plans too.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ