Turkey and Russia agree on Syria ceasefire plan - report

Turkey and Russia have reached an agreement on a plan for a ceasefire comprising the whole of Syria, according to Turkey's state-run news agency.

The Anadolu Agency, quoting unnamed sources today, said the two countries were working to ensure that the cease-fire would come into effect at 11am tomorrow (NZ time).

It said however that terror organisations would be kept outside of the cease-fire agreement, without elaborating on which insurgent groups would be considered terror organisations.

It said a peace process in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana would go ahead under Russia and Turkey's leadership if the cease-fire holds.

Anadolu said the two countries would act as "guarantors" of the peace process.