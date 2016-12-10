 

Turkey and Russia agree on Syria cease-fire plan - report

Turkey and Russia have reached an agreement on a plan for a cease-fire comprising the whole of Syria, according to Turkey's state-run news agency.

The Anadolu Agency, quoting unnamed sources today, said the two countries were working to ensure that the cease-fire would come into effect at 11am tomorrow (NZ time).

It said however that terror organisations would be kept outside of the cease-fire agreement, without elaborating on which insurgent groups would be considered terror organisations.

It said a peace process in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana would go ahead under Russia and Turkey's leadership if the cease-fire holds.

Anadolu said the two countries would act as "guarantors" of the peace process.

There was no immediate confirmation from Turkey's Foreign Ministry.

