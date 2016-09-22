Tunisian IS suspect arrested over attack plot in Germany

Authorities have raided dozens of locations in western Germany and arrested a Tunisian man suspected of being a recruiter for ISIS and rounding up supporters to carry out an attack in Germany.

Police car, Germany (file picture). Source: istock.com

Frankfurt prosecutors said 54 apartments, business premises and mosques in the region were searched today. They said the investigation was directed against 16 people in total, aged between 16 and 46.

The 36-year-old main suspect was arrested in Frankfurt. He's believed to have been a recruiter and smuggler for the ISIS since August 2015.