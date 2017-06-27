 

'I try to stay out of politics' insists Ivanka Trump, Senior White House adviser

Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump said in an interview that aired today that she tries to stay away from politics.

The President's daughter is a senior White House adviser and calls her dad's political instincts "phenomenal."
Speaking to Fox and Friends, President Donald Trump's daughter said she tries to "leave the politics to other people and really lean into the issues that I care deeply about".

She also praised her father, saying "his political instincts are phenomenal".

Trump has focused on several policy issues, including paid family leave.

Last week, she visited lawmakers on Capitol Hill for talks on those issues.

Advancing parental leave in the Republican-controlled Congress is considered highly unlikely, but winning some family-oriented tax changes are possible

Ivanka Trump stepped away from roles at the Trump Organisation and running her eponymous lifestyle brand to take the unpaid role in the administration.

