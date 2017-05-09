 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


Trump's travel ban back in court, arguments focusing on his comments about Muslims

share

Source:

Associated Press

A challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appears to hinge on whether a federal appeals court agrees that the Republican's past anti-Muslim statements can be used against him.

Judges today debated whether the executive order was based on security concerns.
Source: US ABC

The 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals wrestled today with whether the court should look beyond the text of the executive order to comments made by Mr Trump and his aides on the campaign trail and after his election in order to determine whether the policy illegally targets Muslims.

"That's the most important issue in the whole case," said Judge Robert B. King, who was appointed to the court by President Bill Clinton.

The panel of 13 judges peppered both sides with tough questions but gave few clues as to how they might rule.

The judges did not immediately issue a decision today.

A federal judge in Maryland who blocked the travel ban in March cited Mr Trump's comments as evidence that the executive order is a realisation of Mr Trump's repeated promise to bar Muslims from entering the country.

The administration argues that the court shouldn't question the president's national security decisions based on campaign promises.

"This is not a Muslim ban. Its text doesn't have to anything to do with religion. Its operation doesn't have anything to do with religion," Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey B. Wall told the appeals court.

The countries were chosen because they present terrorism risks and the ban applies to everyone in those countries regardless of religion, Mr Wall said.

Further, the banned countries represent a small fraction of the world's Muslim-majority nations, lawyers for the administration say in court documents.

Omar Jadwat, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, noted that Trump's call for a "total and complete shutdown" of Muslims entering the US remained on his campaign website even after he took office.

That call, which was still online earlier today, appeared to have been taken down by the afternoon hearing.

Related

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Comments left on the Warehouse Facebook page after the public and store staff intervened in a woman allegedly beating a child

Woman charged after Warehouse staff and public step in to stop her allegedly beating young girl in store

2
Toddler filmed alone in South Auckland.

Mother of crying toddler filmed wandering South Auckland street wearing only a nappy spoken to by police

00:15
3
Ten people were hospitalised after a tower-drop ride malfunctioned in Turkey.

Video: Terrifying moment amusement park ride malfunctions, slamming riders into the ground

00:29
4
Kai Yip Cheung will spend a minimum of nine years inside after the was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland.

Video: The moment man is sentenced to 15 years in prison over New Zealand Customs' $176m meth bust


00:29
5
The former All Black star cemented his Racing 92 a spot in the French Top 14 quarter-finals after this effort.

Watch: Video emerges of silky smooth Dan Carter throwing sneaky dummy before dotting down for match winner

Bennett is already an associate finance minister so offers stability but Bridges offers a fresher face.

Protesters were 'more aggressive than I'd previously seen' - Paula Bennett tells court she feared repeat of Steven Joyce dildo attack

The deputy PM has taken the witness stand in Chester Borrows' careless driving case.

00:29
Kai Yip Cheung will spend a minimum of nine years inside after the was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland.

Video: The moment man is sentenced to 15 years in prison over New Zealand Customs' $176m meth bust

Kai Yip Cheung was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland today.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

Toddler filmed alone in South Auckland.

Mother of crying toddler filmed wandering South Auckland street wearing only a nappy spoken to by police

Footage was posted online yesterday by an Otara woman who found the child.

02:54
Labour’s Kelvin Davis has come up with the idea of a prison run on tikanga Maori values.

Andrew Little not ruling out 'radical' idea of running a prison on Maori values: 'Whatever we're doing now is wrong'

"This is not Labour policy, it is about (MP Kelvin Davis) saying we've got to do something different."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ