 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Trump's trade war: US going ahead with taxes on $24 billion in Chinese imports

Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
North America
Asia

The Trump administration announced today that it will go ahead with imposing 25 per cent tariffs on an additional $16 billion ($NZ24 billion) in Chinese imports.

Customs officials will begin collecting the border tax August 23, the Office of the US Trade Representative said.

The list is heavy on industrial products such as steam turbines and iron girders.

Today's announcement was not a surprise. In April, the administration had announced plans to slap tariffs on 1,333 Chinese product lines worth $50 billion ($74 bilion NZD) a year.

After receiving public feedback, it cut 515 products from the list in June and added 284.

On July 6, the US began taxing the 818 goods, worth $34 billion ($50 billion), remaining from the April list.

In the meantime, it sought public comment on the new items.

Today, the administration said it had decided to go ahead with tariffs on 279 of the 284 items added in June; they're worth about $16 billion ($24 billion NZD) a year.

China has been retaliating in kind.

And the conflict is likely to escalate: The administration is preparing tariffs of up to 25 percent on an additional $200 billion ($297 billion NZD) in Chinese products.

And President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on virtually everything China sells to the United States.

Chinese imports of goods and services into the United States last year amounted to nearly $524 billion ($778 billion NZD).

The world's two biggest economies are locked in a trade dispute over Washington's charges that China uses predatory tactics in a drive to supplant US technological supremacy.

The alleged tactics include cyber-theft and a requirement that American companies hand over trade secrets in exchange for access to the Chinese market.

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Trump’s trade battle with China will exacerbate relations with Beijing that are already fraying on several fronts as the U.S. takes a more confrontational stance and an increasingly powerful China stands its ground. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
North America
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Graduating Texas A&M University student Makenzie Noland poses with an alligator at a rescue centre where she interned.

'They're not all maneaters!' - Texas student takes risky graduation photos with gargantuan gator
2

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says it's a 'damn shame' that Simon Bridges wants to 'diss our economy' as pair clash over business confidence
3

Heavy rain, severe winds, thunderstorms could hit central parts of New Zealand today

4

Cliff Curtis: 'I'm in Hollywood and they want me to be a Māori – it doesn't get better than that for me'
5

'The birds were screaming in pain' – elderly pet kea die after DOC visit
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Graduating Texas A&M University student Makenzie Noland poses with an alligator at a rescue centre where she interned.

'They're not all maneaters!' - Texas student takes risky graduation photos with gargantuan gator
US CUSTOM AND BORDER PROTECTION

Muslim group plans to sue US over terror watch list system
The PM said there is substantial anecdotal evidence that employees were working under unfair employment arrangements.

Labour's election promise to ditch youth rates on back burner thanks to NZ First

Drop in new Chinese students costs Kiwi education providers millions

'Nobody is comfortable' with NZ having worst homelessness record in OECD - Finance Minister

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Economy
Business
Politics

A move to measure well-being, alongside GDP, will "paint a full picture" of the success of New Zealand, says Finance Minister Grant Robertson. 

Grant Robertson told the Debt Capital Markets Summit this morning that he wants to see Kiwis, "no matter where they live, given the opportunity to flourish". 

"GDP alone does not paint a full picture of New Zealanders' wellbeing or living standards," he told the audience. 

He was asked if it was a "hard-sell" to the business community, to put emphasis on measuring well-being alongside GDP. 

"No, not really," he answered. "My interactions with business have shown me that actually they want to see a wider set of success measures."

"Business people are members of society and nobody is comfortable if the OECD is telling us we've got the world's worst homelessness. 

"We will still measure and use GDP, but we'll have a much wider range of success measures for the country. 

He did not think it related to business confidence. "Those surveys are sentiment surveys and some of that I acknowledge in the speech." 

During the speech, Mr Robertson spoke about developing infrastructure, transitioning New Zealand to a "sustainable economy" and for the desire for an "inclusive economy"

The Government will deliver its Wellbeing Budget next year. Success measures will include the state of New Zealand's health, the environment, and the connectivity of communities. 

Grant Robertson was asked if a focus on well-being, instead of GDP growth was a “hard-sell” to the business community. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Economy
Business
Politics
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
"++Note to Inspector: This is a surplus barrel of unknown origin, which was filled with water to support a temporary event fence. I assume Docks 1-5 refers to a loading dock, or shipping dock, the word before technology was unreadable. Thank you for your consideration.++Water is spilling from a plastic barrel onto asphalt pavement near grass. The water could assumedly be a toxic chemical, acid or other liquid pollution."

Investigation underway after at least 10 people exposed to chemical at Christchurch worksite

Two security staff stood down after ugly altercation at Westfield Manukau sees woman thrown to ground, teen throwing punches

Heavy rain, severe winds, thunderstorms could hit central parts of New Zealand today

NZ-born England cricketer Ben Stokes allegedly abused bouncer after being denied entry in nightclub, court hears

Don Brash to speak about 'PC culture' at University of Auckland

Iwi leaders say they will go to court over Māori freshwater rights

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Maori Issues

Iwi leaders have told the government they'll see them in court over Māori rights to freshwater.

The leaders met Cabinet ministers in Ngāruawhāhia on Friday, where the politicians made it clear those rights were not up for debate.

Now the iwi leaders say they have no choice but to go to court, given the Government's unwillingness to negotiate with Māori on freshwater rights.

The Waitangi Tribunal and the Supreme Court have both acknowledged Māori have first rights to freshwater, but that has not been backed up by Government policy.

Ownership rights are at the heart of the debate about water allocation and management, but successive governments have failed to reach a position that satisfies Māori.

On Friday the Iwi Chairs Forum and government ministers met for the first time following a Cabinet decision not to pursue any water ownership rights for Māori.

While Environment Minister David Parker describes that meeting as amicable, his office has since been informed by senior forum leader Willie Te Aho that iwi are going back to court.

Mr Parker said he had no issue with any group using the courts to settle disagreements.

"As I said to the iwi chairs on Friday in New Zealand, any critic of any Government policy is always free to use the court process, so we're not going stop people doing that. We disagree with him but that's his right."

In the lead-up to the election the Labour Party campaigned on a royalty on the commercial consumption of water, which would include working with iwi to resolve Treaty water claims.

That policy died when Labour went into coalition with NZ First, which is vehemently opposed to Māori ownership rights.

NZ First leader and deputy prime minister, Winston Peters, said the Government was working its way through the issues.

"Well it's an ongoing discussion we're having, in wide consultation with the Labour Party and the Greens, and indeed the country.

"Look we're all part of this country, Māori, European, everyone from any other country who happens to be here legally, is all part of this issue and when we have decided what's in the best interests of every New Zealander, we'll let you know."

Co-chair of Labour's Māori caucus, Willie Jackson, said while the previous National-government held the view nobody owns the water, that is still a live debate for this government.

"No that's something that still needs to be discussed and it's been a big issue for the last couple of years, so it's certainly something we haven't come to at the moment."

Mr Te Aho is also criticising Mr Parker's proposed structure of Kahui Wai Māori - a wide-reaching Māori advisory group to consult the government, primarily, on water issues.

In his email to ministers he said the Forum wanted to appoint half of the group's representatives, and the Crown the other half.

Mr Parker has yet to respond to that proposal but does want to consult more widely than the last government.

Asked whether it was ever going to be possible to satisfy the iwi leaders on freshwater issues, Mr Parker said: "time will tell''.

This is yet another issue where coalition partners Labour and New Zealand First have to consider their original positions and try to reach a compromise that not only keeps faith with their supporters but is enough to seal the deal with Māori.

The previous government failed to make any ground in the last decade - Māori will now be looking to the courts for a favourable outcome, and an opportunity to break the political deadlock.

Aerial view of Huka Falls, Taupo / New Zealand
Aerial view of Huka Falls, Taupo / New Zealand. Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Maori Issues